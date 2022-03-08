AEW Revolution 2022: 3 Biggest news stories - Two former WWE stars make shocking debuts, major turn during CM Punk-MJF bout

Last night, AEW Revolution 2022 took place in Orlando, Florida in front of a rabid crowd. The event marked All Elite Wrestling's first major pay-per-view of the calendar year, and they looked to deliver on an exceptional card that was stacked from top to bottom.

There were twists and turns throughout the evening, with some compelling match-ups, a shocking face turn and even some former WWE Superstars turning up to confirm they'd signed with Tony Khan's promotion.

On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of AEW Revolution 2022.

#3. Shane "Swerve" Strickland confirmed he is now All Elite

During the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, broadcaster Tony Schiavone headed out to the stage to make an announcement. Schiavone confirmed that a brand new talent had been signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Tony revealed he had a contract in hand and introduced Shane "Swerve" Strickland to the delight of the AEW fans. Shane, better known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in WWE, has been a top free agent since his release from Vince McMahon's promotion last November.

Strickland took to the microphone and asked the fans in attendance who's house it was. Of course, they replied that it was Swerve's house. He signed on the dotted line and now joins an already mammoth roster stacked with talent.

#2. William Regal shocked fans by appearing at AEW Revolution

Any professional wrestling organization would love to have the knowledge and expertise of William Regal on its side. It appears that All Elite Wrestling has now landed his services following his WWE release in January 2022.

In the aftermath of Jon Moxley's victory over Bryan Danielson, the pair began to brawl. The Englishman then turned up to the shock of everyone watching around the world. Regal hit the ring, broke up the fight and slapped each wrestler before demanding the two shake hands.

The appearance was completely unexpected. However, having a mind and talent of Regal's caliber will be a massive boon for Tony Khan's company going forward.

#1. Wardlow grabs the brass ring, then turns on MJF

Wardlow making his entrance on All Elite Wrestling programming

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Wardlow. He'd previously helped MJF defeat CM Punk on the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. Now, a month later, the whole complexion has changed.

At Revolution, Wardlow claimed his biggest prize yet by winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match to earn a future shot at the TNT Championship. He appeared again later in the night during MJF and CM Punk's blood-soaked Dog Collar Match.

MJF called out his bodyguard in desperation and asked him to hand over the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Wardlow seemingly could not find it, leaving Friedman high and dry.

However, after Punk slammed MJF through a plethora of thumbtacks, the Pinnacle enforcer produced the ring and placed it on the apron for The Second City Saint to use against his rival. The move ultimately cost Maxwell Jacob Friedman the match and completed a face turn for Wardlow.

