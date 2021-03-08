Tony Khan says the AEW Revolution explosion will be addressed on Dynamite; Gives explanation for the time being

AEW hosted its first pay-per-view of the year last night from Daily's Place in Jacksonville: AEW Revolution. This was the second ever Revolution pay-per-view and it has garnered a lot of mixed reactions from fans.

The main issue arose in the aftermath of the main event, which was an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. After the match was over, fans were expecting a much bigger explosion, but it was rather underwhelming.

"Moxley may have not won the title. But, he gained back his friend" - @JRsBBQ #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/VfpxuN99Li — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

In the AEW Revolution post-show media call, AEW CEO Tony Khan touched upon the whole situation and clarified it a bit.

"The vast majority of people who order the pay-per-views do watch Dynamite. So, we'll address that for sure. We definitely addressed the construction of the chamber. You saw Kenny building it, kinda crudely with a hammer and nails and stuff. And then when he released the rules, he did it with crayon and it looked really cool and it looked like a great idea. But in the end, his plan as far as the wrestling aspect of it worked- he's a great tactician in terms of wrestling. When it came to hang with Moxley and at the end it really came down to having the Good Brothers come in and have him win the match. But when it comes to building exploding rings, that is definitely not his forte . . . clearly the final explosion was not enough to take out Moxley and Kingston, which is good because we need Moxley and Kingston in one piece and if the ring had exploded then we would be in real trouble. So I'm glad it didn't blow them up completely. It gave us kind of an out there with Kenny being in charge of the construction since we couldn't actually blow the guys up for real."

Khan seems to have provided a sufficient explanation for the time being from a kayfabe standpoint: Kenny was in charge of building the whole structure at AEW Revolution and given his inexperience in the field of construction, the explosions weren't as destructive as planned.

Jon Moxley also tried to explain the situation after AEW Revolution was over

Jon Moxley

After AEW Revolution had concluded, Jon Moxley realized what had happened and grabbed the mic. He blamed Kenny for not being able to build a good enough structure that would destroy him.

.@JonMoxley didn’t regain the belt tonight but he regained a friend in Eddie Kingston! King came to save Mox from the final blast, which wasn’t enough to keep Mox & Eddie down for good!

“Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a b____, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s___!” pic.twitter.com/AHJCYVu3pw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Regardless of these explanations, one thing that is still left to be explained in kayfabe is why Eddie Kingston was hurt. Such loopholes will most likely be addressed on Dynamite as Khan said in the post show scrum.