“The Good, The Bad and The Hungiee” - AEW’s Alex Reynolds makes bold prediction ahead of Dynamite

AEW star Alex Reynolds has made a bold prediction ahead of this week's episode of Dynamite, scheduled to air on March 2nd.

Reynolds will team up with fellow Dark Order stablemate John Silver and AEW World Champion Hangman Page to take on Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

"The good, the bad, and the Hungiee are gonna ride out of #AEWDynamite tomorrow night victorious." says Alex Reynolds.

The trios match that is slated to headline this week's episode of Dynamite will be the final stop for Page and Cole, as they are scheduled to go head-to-head for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th.

As for the rest of the participants, reDRagon advanced to the Triple Threat Tag Team Championship match at Revolution by winning the 10 team battle royale this past week on Dynamite. Reynolds and Silver don't have opponents for the big event on March 6th at the time of writing.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver almost advanced to Tag Team Championship match

Despite not picking up a victory in the tag team battle royale, the two members of The Dark Order put on a strong performance this past week on AEW Dynamite.

John Silver lasted until the final three of the match, along with Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks and Kyle O'Reilly of reDRagon. Silver was eventually eliminated by Jackson, who was swiftly eliminated afterwards by O'Reilly.

With the on-going story involving the dysfunctional relationship between The Elite and the team formerly known as The Undisputed Era in WWE hotting up, who knows when things will heat up in this layered storyline.

