AEW's answer to WWE's Bron Breakker swerve? Jon Moxley could unveil legend's son as a new Death Rider

WWE and AEW are always battling for the biggest moments in wrestling. The Stamford-based promotion recently swerved everyone with Paul Heyman's betrayal of CM Punk and Roman Reigns to then align with Seth Rollins. The duo then revealed the next huge surprise, with Bron Breakker joining them in their fight against Reigns and Punk and forming a new faction.

AEW surely would've taken notice of this huge moment and could be forming a swerve of their own. Perhaps, Moxley might convince another legend's son to join the Death Riders, similar to how Seth Rollins and Heyman recruited Bron Breakker.

#3. Jon Moxley could convince Hook to join The Death Riders to turn on the Opps

The Death Riders recently came up short against The Opps and lost the AEW Trios World Championships after Samoa Joe choked out Jon Moxley for the win. The Opps had gone into the battle on Dynamite: Spring Break with Powerhouse Hobbs as the replacement for Hook after he was taken out.

Now, Moxley is set for a match against Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Beach Break. Moxley has vowed to take his revenge against the Samoan Submission Machine, and perhaps that revenge could be having one of his teammates turn on Joe.

That teammate could be none other than Hook. Mox could convince him to join their side after expressing that the Opps didn't care about him because they replaced him with Powerhouse Hobbs while he was injured.

This could lead to the Handsome Devil snapping and turning on Samoa Joe and helping Moxley retain the World title.

#2. AEW needs a huge reason for Jon Moxley to retain

AEW looks to be giving Jon Moxley a lengthy AEW World title reign after he retained over Cope and Swerve Strickland at recent PPVs. He's now set to face Samoa Joe, and if Tony Khan is still planning to have Moxley retain, then he needs to give everyone a good reason.

Most fans have gotten tired of the common Death Riders' interference, and that won't go over well if it happens this time. So, it's time to give the audience a surprise that they would be shocked to see and push Hook to the dark side by having him betray the Opps.

It would make for another interesting story as Hook looks to play the heel for the first time in All Elite Wrestling alongside The Death Riders.

#1. Hook's addition to The Death Riders would make for a great storyline

Even though Hook's betrayal against The Opps could come off as sudden, it could be justified. We may also see The Handsome Devil recover some of his lost shine as a heel and a silent killer for Moxley, ready to do the job for him on command.

It would also make for an interesting subplot to have him interact with the rest of the group, especially Wheeler Yuta. Perhaps it might create some bigger tension in the faction, which could lead to Yuta's expulsion from the group at the hands of Hook down the line.

