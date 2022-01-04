×
AEW star calls out Tetsuya Naito on social media

Tetsuya Naito backstage at an NJPW event
Modified Jan 04, 2022 09:05 PM IST
AEW star Anthony Bowens, one half of the popular tag team The Acclaimed, has taken to his Twitter page to call out NJPW performer Tetsuya Naito.

Tetsuya Naito has been one of the most popular wrestlers on the NJPW roster for a number of years. He is the leader of the "Los Ingobernables de Japon" stable and has cemented himself as one of the most important performers for the promotion.

The level of popularity that Naito has puts a huge target on his back. One performer who has taken aim at that target is AEW's Bowens.

GIVE ME NAITO #njpw #njwk16

During night one of "Wrestle Kingdom 16", Anthony Bowens called out the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion on his Twitter page. The match would not be impossible due to the "Forbidden Door", which AEW uses to bring in wrestlers from other promotions.

Performers from NJPW, IMPACT and GCW have all competed in AEW throughout 2021, so the possibility of seeing Tetsuya Niato in AEW is not out of the question. A match between Bowens and Niato would certainly be a spectacle.

Tetsuya Naito will be busy before he can travel to AEW

Before Tetsuya Naito even gets an opportunity to travel to AEW, he will have his hands full during "Wrestle Kingdom" week in NJPW.

Naito was on the losing end on night one of "Wrestle Kingdom 16" when he teamed up with fellow "Los Ingobernables de Japon" stablemates BUSHI and SANADA to take on the "United Empire" team of Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan.

🤔 Will we have a new heavyweight contender? 🌴💪The powerhouse from the islands, @RealJeffCobb looks to make some noise when he faces the former #IWGP World Champion, @s_d_naito at #njpw #njwkday2.See @njpwglobal's two-day spectacle on #FITEJan 4 & Jan. 5🗓️ https://t.co/2fnXUTqj70

Tetsuya Naito will also take on Jeff Cobb in a special singles match on night two of "Wrestle Kingdom 16" in what will surely be physical war. Following that, Naito will also main event night three of "Wrestle Kingdom 16" in a historic match.

Naito, along with BUSHI, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi and Shingo Takagi will represent NJPW in a one night war with fellow Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH. The opposition will be the "Kongoh" stable, led by NOAH's heavyweight champion Katsuhiko Nakajima.

