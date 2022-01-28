"I didn't even realize I was unhappy" - AEW's Bobby Fish on coming to terms with his WWE release

AEW star Bobby Fish was among the numerous wrestlers WWE released in 2021. The company cut the former NXT Tag Team Champion in August, ending his memorable run with the company. In a recent interview, he looked back on the day he lost his job.

As one of the founding members of The Undisputed ERA, Fish was one of the top stars on NXT, alongside Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole. Roderick Strong later joined the group, and the four men ruled over NXT with an iron fist. But Fish's time in the stable was consistently plagued by injury.

During an appearance on "Talk Is Jericho," Fish told the story of what happened on the day he was released and how he felt in the aftermath.

"My girlfriend and I were sitting in a car dealership, and I was signing the last contract on a new Chevy Silverado, and not a cheap one either," said Fish. "I heard that, you know, raspy voice on the other end and I saw the area code and I was like, ‘I gotta answer it,’ and yeah, it was what it was."

Once the news had settled in, Fish credited his girlfriend for helping him see the opportunity that had presented itself. He realized that he wasn't happy in WWE, so leaving the company gave him a chance to start over.

"My girlfriend has been such a game-changer throughout this whole thing and was the first one about 30 days into it that made me realize, she said ‘they did you a favor,’" Fish continued. "And it was hard for me to see it that way, but she’s 100% right. I had lulled myself into where, not necessarily being happy or fulfilled was really a problem, like I was used to it. I was so accustomed to it that I didn’t even realize I was unhappy."

Bobby Fish has stepped into the spotlight in AEW

Bobby Fish walked through the "forbidden door" in October 2021 and officially became All Elite after he came up short in his AEW debut against Sammy Guevara.

Since then, Fish has been in the ring with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Jungle Boy, among other stars. All the while, he has proved that he still has a lot to offer in the ring. Many fans have enjoyed seeing him reunite with Cole and O'Reilly, and it will be interesting to see what the trio does from here on out.

Bobby Fish @theBobbyFish I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT

Things are going well for Bobby Fish in his new home, and it's fair to say that his WWE release was beneficial because it opened the door to this new chapter of his career.

