3 Similarities between AEW's Britt Baker and WWE Superstar Bayley

AEW's Dr. Britt Baker was recently compared to WWE Superstar Bayley on social media. Some comparisons were made between the two women's hairstyles and fashion sense, but could the two have similarities beyond that?

Both stars have made waves within their promotions and have set standards in women's wrestling as a whole. On a few different occasions, Baker has also notably praised Bayley and her fellow "Four Horsewomen", even saying that she'd love to go toe-to-toe with any of them.

Continue reading as we list three similarities between AEW's Britt Baker and WWE Superstar Bayley.

#3. Britt Baker was the AEW Women's World Champion and Bayley is the first female WWE Triple Crown Champion

Britt Baker reigned as the AEW Women's Champion for 290 days and dominated much of the roster. The star would eventually be toppled by Thunder Rosa, ending her reign after a grueling battle.

Despite a ton of fan support at the start of her run with the World Championship, Baker faced a lot of criticism for toppling star after star. Additionally, Baker is the inaugural Queen of Harts after winning the women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Bayley, on the other hand, has had far more reigns as a Women's Champion within WWE. Across her illustrious career, the former "Hugger" has held the Women's NXT, SmackDown, and RAW World Championships. She was also named the first-ever female Triple Crown Champion, joining the ranks of Bret Hart, Triple H and CM Punk.

In comparison, Britt Baker's AEW championship reign might be eclipsed by Bayley's many accomplishments, but the D.M.D. could be on her way to racking up her own list of achievements in AEW.

#2. The two athletes constantly rely on others to help them win their matches

Bayley's faction, Damage CTRL, during a recent segment

While the D.M.D. has proven herself to be capable and versatile in the ring, Britt Baker has resorted to using Rebel, Jamie Hayter, and formerly Mercedes Martinez to gain the advantage over her opponents. Despite being able to topple most stars, Baker has gained numerous wins due to interference from Hayter and Rebel.

Similarly, Bayley recently employed the help of IYO SKY and the returning Dakota Kai and formed Damage CTRL. Unlike Baker, Bayley has allowed her fellow faction members to shine as Dakota and SKY recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

To be fair, Damage CTRL was established as a faction and wrestling tag team whereas Baker's posse was made to elevate her. Currently, Baker and Hayter seem to be on the outs as the tension between the two has been rising as of late.

#1. Both athletes were the face of their division during a prominent heel run

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker I’m still gonna be the @AEW Women’s World Champion after Revolution so I need a lot of you to start working on your coping mechanisms now. I’m still gonna be the @AEW Women’s World Champion after Revolution so I need a lot of you to start working on your coping mechanisms now. 😘 https://t.co/b9Jc4JmHbi

Britt Baker is considered by many - including herself - the most prominent female star on the AEW roster. However, she has received a ton of flak for her booking, as the promotion featured Baker over most of the other female athletes on the roster.

Despite this, Tony Khan clearly has high hopes for the star as she continues to outshine even the reigning World Champion Toni Storm.

Bayley's shocking heel turn after her betrayal of Becky Lynch in 2019 elevated the Horsewoman to new heights. Prior to her persona and physical change, the star was considered to be the "fourth" Horsewoman. With her new persona and look, Bayley became the face of women's wrestling on SmackDown.

While Britt Baker hasn't achieved as much within AEW, it could be argued that The D.M.D. has a larger role in her promotion than Bayley does. Regardless, both athletes are currently experiencing quite the push and might just continue to set records and reach new heights in their promotions.

