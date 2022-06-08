Tony Khan announces Buddy Matthews' singles debut against former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite

AEW's The House of Black has been largely successful as a trio, but tonight Buddy Matthews will take on PAC in a one-on-one match. Busted Open Radio took to Twitter to announce the star's first ever singles match after Tony Khan broke the news on the show.

Before debuting in All Elite Wrestling, Matthews was known as Buddy Murphy and simply Murphy during his NXT run. The star first teamed up with Wesley Blake (simply Blake at the time) and Alexa Bliss. Murphy then had a successful run on 205 Live and later moved to the main roster. He eventually teamed up with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, and they won the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Check out Busted Open's Twitter announcement below:

"BREAKING 'Tony Time' NEWS ... As heard on @BustedOpenRadio FIRST, @TonyKhan announces that Buddy Matthews (@SNM_Buddy) vs. @B*STARDPAC will take place on #AEWDynamite tonight" - @BustedOpenRadio Tweeted.

The two former WWE Superstars have been feuding alongside their respective factions, The House of Black and Death Triangle. The two stars might not be all by themselves, as there's still ample bad blood between the two groups. Either way, fans won't want to miss the two stars going head-to-head tonight on Dynamite.

Need to catch up with AEW Rampage? Check out the results via this link.

Brody King thinks that Buddy Matthews brings a unique look to their AEW faction

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matthew's fellow House of Black member spoke on the original plan for the faction. According to Brody King, the three always planned to be together, and his untattooed look adds more to the stable than fans realize.

“I feel like it’s kind of cool that he has like no tattoos and he’s just different, because he is unbelievably jacked, like I’ve never seen someone with like that much muscle definition as him. So you know he has his own like unique look within the house, but like there’s not many people that look like Buddy,” King said. (8:36-9:14)

While Matthews does stand out amongst his peers in The House, the star recently sported a menacing mask alongside King and Malakai Black. Fans can look forward to seeing his renowned in-ring skills during his match against PAC.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Buddy Matthews PAC 3 votes so far