AEW's Eddie Kingston gets real about LA Knight's rise in WWE ahead of Crown Jewel

ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston and WWE Superstar LA Knight go back a long way, and the Mad King has opened up about his former opponent ahead of the biggest match of his career.

LA Knight will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this weekend at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Fans are firmly behind the man who has become arguably the most popular performer in the business over the past year.

Knight and Kingston shared the ring in Impact Wrestling in 2017, as well as the locker room in NWA before the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Eddie had this to say:

"I'm so happy for LA Knight you know what I mean? That dude busted his @$$ man, we all did you know what I mean? So to see him getting the love that he's getting and being able to perform on that big stage, I salute him." [2:01-2:13]

Many people forget that the NWA locker room was full of stars who have become household names in WWE, AEW, and beyond in recent years. Eddie took the time to give them their flowers as well:

"Ricky Starks is a little bit of a b***h but he knows that. I'm proud of him too, i just don't like the way he's acting but we're cool in the sense of I could call him a b***h and he isn't going to try and fight me you know?--We had [myself and Homicide in NWA], we had LA Knight like you said, Trevor Murdoch, Ricky [Starks] was there, Chelsea [Green], Thunder Rosa, Allison Kay my French vanilla that's her nickname, Marty Bell was there, like we had a bunch and I know I'm missing people--The Dawson's. I know I'm missing a lot of other people and I don't mean no disrespect but like it's a lot of names, and it was a lot of fun." [2:14-3:37]

LA Knight isn't the only one with a big title match in the near future

While LA Knight is currently preparing to take on the Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel, Eddie Kingston has been very busy as of late. He is both the ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion.

Kingston successfully defended the latter of those titles this past weekend in Las Vegas against HENARE. However, he already has a new challenger waiting for him on November 10th in the form of Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima.

Not only will Kingston defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Kojima at the Lonestar Shootout event, but he has also agreed to defend the ROH World Championship against Angelico and Jay Lethal in the near future.

