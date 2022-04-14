"I'd like to see that"- Jim Ross says he would like to call potential rematch featuring ex-WWE tag team in AEW

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently said that he'd love to call a rematch between FTR and The Briscoes.

During ROH Supercard of Honor, the two teams clashed in an impressive match that was heavily praised by fans. FTR walked away with The Briscoe's ROH Tag Team Championships, while the teams shared a mutual respect.

During the most recent episode of Grillin' JR, the legendary commentator praised FTR. Ross also took the opportunity to praise the team's recent AEW Dynamite match against The Young Bucks.

“FTR has roughly elevated themselves to arguably the best tag team in the world,” said Jim. “The match they had recently with The Young Bucks was nothing but stimulating. I thought it was just terrific. The match they had with The Briscoes, I'd like to see that match returned, because I'd like to call it. I like The Briscoes’ game, there are really good.” - (H/T: Fightful)

The Top Guys are slowly building their way to the pinnacle of the tag-team division. Due to the respect between the two teams, FTR could once again face off against The Briscoes sometime soon.

AEW's FTR have high hopes for the future of ROH

During an interview with Dallas Morning News, the two stars spoke on their plans within ROH. Cash Wheeler stated that he wants the promotion to stay the same, and that it was once considered wrestling proving grounds.

“I would just like to see it continue to be what it’s always been," Wheeler said. "It’s been a place that’s provided some of the best wrestlers we’ve ever had come through our generation to start there. It was a proving ground. It was a place where I, personally, as a young teenage guy aspiring to be a wrestler – that was kind of high on my list as far as what I wanted to accomplish." (H/T: DallasNews)

The team is working hard to live up to their self proclaimed "Living Legends" nickname. Could an AEW Tag Team Championship reign be around the corner? Fans will have to stay glued to their screens to see what FTR achieves this year.

