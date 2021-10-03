AEW star takes a shot at Kevin Dunn and WWE production

AEW star Joey Janela recently made a snide comment aimed towards Kevin Dunn and WWE Production.

Following the opening segment of WWE SmackDown, many fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the multiple camera cuts.We saw Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar trade shots in the ring before The Beast Incarnate managed to overcome the odds.

Lesnar may have received some offense from Reigns at the start, but he quickly turned the tables and laid out The Usos as Reigns retreated. However, just during the first few punches that were landed by Roman Reigns, there were multiple camera cuts.

Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter to point out that there were 13 camera cuts in just 11 seconds. Ricky Morton further stated that he got dizzy watching the clip. Joey Janela soon jumped into the mix, sarcastically suggesting the idea of Kevin Dunn directing Morton's matches against The Midnight Express.

"Imagine how much better your matches with the midnight express would’ve been if you had Kevin Dunn directional expertise!", Janela tweeted

Janela is known to make such snide and sarcastic remarks online, which often rile up fans. He uses such a style in wrestling as well which brings a certain appeal to his character.

Following his recent heel turn, Janela has been able to display his work as a "bad boy" and he even backs up his smack talk inside the squared circle with his tremendous in-ring ability.

Joey Janela was one of AEW's first signees

Joey Janela has always been one of the hottest prospects in independent wrestling and AEW signing him was a big deal at the time. He has since had some of AEW's most memorable matches, including his two bouts against Kenny Omega (No DQ and Lights Out) and his unsanctioned match against Jon Moxley.

As of late he has frequently been competing on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation where he was involved in a feud against Sonny Kiss. The two used to be a tag team but Janela turned heel and attacked Kiss almost two months ago.

Also Read

Joey Janela has also been kept busy with his commitments to GCW. At GCW No Signal in the Hills, Janela tagged with fellow AEW star Marko Stunt to take on 44OH!. Janela remains one of the most popular stars in independent wrestling, often eliciting the loudest reactions from the crowd.

What do you make of Janela's tweet aimed towards Kevin Dunn and WWE Production? Share your thoughts in the comments sectiom below.

Edited by Daniel Wood

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far