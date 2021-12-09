AEW's QT Marshall inducted into Planet Hollywood's Pop Culture Memorabilia Showcase

AEW star QT Marshall has received the honor of being inducted into Planet Hollywood's famous Pop Culture Memorabilia showcase in Orlando, Florida. This was done because the Nightmare Factory member had donated the boots that he wore at the AEW All Out pay-per-view in 2021.

The boots were put on display in a restaurant and presented in a ceremony yesterday, which was attended by QT Marshall. The donation meant a lot to him as he had spent considerable time at the famous restaurant before starting his career as a professional wrestler. From 2007 to 2014, QT Marshall worked as a server and bartender before becoming a corporate trainer and subsequently being promoted to restaurant supervisor.

The AEW star had the following to say after receiving the honor:

“I am so honored to be able to have my boots on display at PH as I hold my experience working at the restaurant near and dear to my heart,” said QT Marshall. “I spent eight years of life there, working hard, developing meaningful friendships and making memories that I’ll never forget.”

QT Marshall has been a great contributor for AEW

QT Marshall is a heel on screen in AEW but his work backstage has been a tremendous asset for Tony Khan's company. He's the Director of Creative Coordination in AEW while doubling down as a coach and a wrestler.

QT Marshall leads The Factory stable consisting of Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto and Anthony Ogogo. QT was responsible for training Shaquille O'Neal when the basketball legend made his AEW in-ring debut against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag team match.

Nightmare Factory is a wrestling school headed by QT Marshall and is AEW's version of the Performance Center with many current and future stars training there. Another former NBA star, Satnam Singh, is currently training there after signing for AEW a few months back.

While his role as an in-ring talent is limited in the company, he recently faced CM Punk in Chicago and was the chosen man for Paul Wight's in-ring return at All Out.

