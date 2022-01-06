"It was a really beautiful moment" - AEW's Ruby Soho comments on recent intergender match against former IMPACT world champion

AEW star Ruby Soho recently commented on how much a recent intergender match with former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander meant to her.

The former WWE Superstar's final match of 2021 was part of the "Unstoppable" card for independent promotion AAW. Soho was defeated by Alexander in the main event.

Ruby Soho @realrubysoho

is my favorite wrestler!



It was MY honor to be able to step in the ring with him. I’m still reeling from last night. From the bottom of my heart, thank you Josh! Josh Alexander @Walking_Weapon



She requested this match w/me specifically. That meant something to me. This sport means something to me.



I’m honoured & proud of what we created.







#AAWUnstoppable



During an interview with the NY Post, Soho talked about how special the match was and specifically referenced her respect for Josh Alexander. She stated that sharing the main event with him is something she'll always remember.

"I came back five years exactly to the date of my last match on the independents, which was a complete accident by the way. But then being able to face someone like Josh Alexander that I have tremendous respect for, (...) being able to main event that show and have the match with him is something that’s I’ll remember forever. It was a really beautiful moment." said Soho.

Ruby Soho made her name on the independent circuit while working intergender matches against the likes of Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.

Could fans potentially see intergender matches in AEW? Soho has had her say.

"Not that I’ve seen. I’m mainly concerned about elevating the women’s division to its fullest. I spent quite a bit of time on the independents doing inter-gender wrestling."

Ruby Soho has her sights set on AEW gold

Intergender matches will take a back seat for the time being as Soho focuses on championship glory in AEW in 2022.

The year didn't get off to the best of starts for Soho. On the premiere episode of Dynamite on TBS, Jade Cargill defeated the former WWE Superstar in a match that determined the first ever AEW TBS Champion.

Despite a rough start to 2022 for Soho, it's surely just a matter of time before the former WWE Superstar climbs to the top of the mountain and claims AEW gold.

