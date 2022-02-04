"They are entitled and they complain" - AEW's Serena Deeb slams the new generation of female performers

AEW star Serena Deeb is one of the most technically gifted veterans on the current roster. But she has zero time for entitlements and complaints, something she feels the new female wrestlers do far too often.

The "woman of 1000 holds" has had a significant attitude change since her return from injury in October 2021. She has looked and acted more aggressively than ever before, most notably in her feud closing match with Hikaru Shida on the January 12th edition of AEW Dynamite.

After months of bad blood between the two performers, Deeb decimated the former women's champion in under 2 minutes. Shida had to be helped to the backstage area after the match by several members of the AEW roster.

This mean streak is not just her character but is legitimately how she feels about the new generation of stars. In an interview with Jonathan Hood on "Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday," Deeb stated that many young girls today wouldn't hack it when she was starting out.

"Honestly, a lot of what's coming out of me right now, character-wise and personality-wise, is real. I spent a few years coaching, a lot of positives for that chapter, a lot of gratitude, but there was a lot of BS and dealing with difficult personalities. This younger generation, they are entitled and they complain. A lot of my content right now is very real, it's real emotion coming out," Deeb said.

She further clarified that she is not coming from a place of bitterness. Deeb believes the women today do not face the same struggles as those in the mid-2000s, yet they complain.

"I'm not saying this with bitterness, at all, I'm very proud of my journey and grateful for the struggles that I went through. I'm saying this like, you don't know what it was like to come up in 2005, 2006, 2007. How hard it was for women, the pressures that were put on women and how good that women have it today and they still complain. A lot of that coming out of me right now is real stuff" said Serena Deeb (H/T Fightful.)

Serena Deeb continued her mean streak after her feud with Hikaru Shida

Serena Deeb is a wrestler that every performer in the AEW women's division should have their eye on in the next few months. Her newfound attitude has upgraded her in-ring performances too.

After defeating Hikaru Shida and putting her on the shelf for a while, Deeb decided to make an example out of one of the "young and entitled" members of the roster, as she calls them, in Skye Blue.

Serena Deeb made light work of the 22-year-old, defeating Blue in less than 3 minutes, finishing her off by obliterating her left knee before sinking in a deep-half Boston crab.

