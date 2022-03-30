AEW's Swerve Strickland files for three new trademarks

AEW star Swerve Strickland has become the latest star to file for trademarks relating to his name. He filed trademarks for the names "The Realest," "Sw3rve" and "The Realest Shane Swerve Strickland". The star filed for the trademarks on March 11th, 5 days after he officially signed for AEW.

The former NXT North American Champion signed for All Elite Wrestling at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th, having been released by WWE back in November 2021.

The man formerly known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott has since reverted back to his original wrestling name, with a number of variations that have been used in promotions like DEFY and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Now that Strickland has officially filed for trademarks regarding his name, he will own his name no matter where he goes. You can read the full details of the trademarks here.

Swerve Strickland recently lost a title match on AEW Rampage

Strickland hasn't been in AEW for long, but he has already managed to ruffle the feathers of several members of Team Taz. He particularly targeted the current FTW Champion Ricky Starks.

Having already defeated Tony Nese, and coming to the aid of Keith Lee in his handful of appearances on Rampage, Strickland challenged Starks for the FTW Championship on the March 25th edition of AEW's Friday Night Show.

After a back-and-forth affair, it was Starks who came out on top, dropping Swerve's AEW record to 1 win and 1 defeat. The match was Starks' fourth successful televised defense of the FTW crown since winning it in July 2021. It was his sixth defense in total, having defended it twice on Chris Jericho's cruise trip in October 2021.

