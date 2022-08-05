Taz claps back at a fan calling out insignificance of FTW Championship in AEW

AEW's inclusion of the FTW Championship has sometimes been questioned by fans. After Hook's recent capture of the belt, fans took to Twitter to question its importance, but were met by Taz, himself, who clapped back at their critiques.

The FTW Championship was initially designed and created by Taz during his 1998 ECW run. The belt was created to compensate for then-ECW Champion Shane Douglas being unable to defend his belt due to health complications. Taz then proudly wore the FTW belt, claiming to be the true World Champion.

In light of a few fans calling the belt "a prop" and "meaningless," Taz shared a clip of the AEW crowd reacting to Hook capturing the championship during Fyter Fest Week 2.

"Welp, not sure why 1000’s of people in this big arena & on live TV got extremely excited if this championship is “meaningless”." - Taz Tweeted.

Despite his victory last week, Hook didn't appear on the most recent Dynamite. The feud between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks has seemingly taken priority, as it was the only Team Taz-affiliated segment on the show.

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show results via this link.

Taz recently took to Twitter to heartfeltly reminisce about the run his stable had in AEW

At one point, Team Taz was one of the most featured factions on the roster. Notably, the team feuded with the legendary Sting weeks into his AEW debut and had the promotion's first cinematic match. Unfortunately, Brian Cage was ousted by the group, followed by Hook's solo run, and now Starks and Hobbs' feud.

In light of the stable's disbandment, Taz shared a heartfelt message on Twitter with all the former members of Team Taz.

"Last thing I’d like to say is, we have had a lot of ups & downs with our group but in my opinion we had more good times than bad! It really was a lot of fun and I want to give a huge THANK YOU to the guys….@730hook@starkmanjones@TrueWillieHobbs@briancagegmsi" - Taz Tweeted.

ftw @OfficialTAZ

@730hook @starkmanjones @TrueWillieHobbs @briancagegmsi Last thing I’d like to say is, we have had a lot of ups & downs with our group but in my opinion we had more good times than bad! It really was a lot of fun and I want to give a huge THANK YOU to the guys…. Last thing I’d like to say is, we have had a lot of ups & downs with our group but in my opinion we had more good times than bad! It really was a lot of fun and I want to give a huge THANK YOU to the guys….@730hook @starkmanjones @TrueWillieHobbs @briancagegmsi

While Hook, Starks, and Hobbs seem to be moving in some direction within AEW, it's been nearly a full year since Brian Cage last wrestled on television within the promotion. The star will likely be more involved with ROH, but could "The Machine" somehow return and perhaps challenge for the FTW Championship soon?

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far