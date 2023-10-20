AEW's The Elite paying tribute to The New Day with an iconic entrance is still wonderful to watch [VIDEO]

A look back at when a popular AEW faction, The Elite, parodied the former WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day by doing an entrance with their attire.

The New Day reached heights of popularity during their heydays in WWE and became the most loved group. The faction comprising Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods managed to win fan's hearts through their fun-loving and rocking persona. The group is also considered one of the most successful tag teams of all time.

On the other hand, The Elite, comprising of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), is another popular faction outside of WWE. The Elite has been a successful group during their time in Japan, ROH, and currently AEW. Although Omega and Bucks have never graced the Stamford-based promotion, they once did a crossover.

During their time in the New Japan Pro Wrestling, The Elite paid homage to the former Tag Team Champions by doing an entrance wearing New Day theme attire. Omega also played his broom like Xavier Woods' trombone, which looked hilarious. The video of The Elite making an entrance in the popular WWE faction's style can be seen below:

The Elite once squared off with The New Day in a unique crossover

After The Elite paid their little tribute to The New Day by copying their entrance and attire, fans wanted a crossover match between two immensely popular factions. It took place back in 2018 when Kenny Omega's team challenged Xavier Woods' in a Street Fighter video game tournament, and WWE also acknowledged it.

However, the two factions are yet to compete in a proper wrestling match, whether it be a trio's bout or in any capacity. Although it currently seems unlikely to happen due to The Elite being in AEW, fans should not lose hope. Only time will tell if the two factions will cross paths again.

