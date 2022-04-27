Warner Bros. Discovery may cut scripted shows on AEW's TV network

AEW TV networks TNT and TBS could have their scripted shows cut, as stated in a recent report by Variety.

Discovery Inc, a multinational media conglomerate, recently finalized its merger with Warner Media. While Warner is better known for their various silver screen outings, the company owns TNT and TBS - the networks AEW airs Dynamite and Rampage on.

A recent report from Jennifer Maas at Variety has revealed that Discovery will no longer produce new scripted shows for the television networks. According to the report, Warner Bros. Discovery has not yet clarified what this move could mean for shows like All Elite Wrestling.

It's no secret that pro wrestling is scripted to some degree, which is notably why Vince McMahon pushed for WWE to be classified as Sports Entertainment. However, with AEW preferring to lean towards pro-wrestling, this could influence Warner Discovery's stance towards their programming.

All Elite Wrestling still currently has a TV deal that's meant to expire in December 2023. However, in light of the current report, negotiations between the two entities might commence soon to reach a middle ground.

Tony Schiavone believes the Warner/Discovery merger bodes well for an AEW streaming service

During Tony Schiavone's What Happened When podcast, he opened up about the merger between Warner and Discovery. According to Schiavone, the new partnership could result in the promotion being granted a streaming deal.

“If this merger comes, and as we’ve been reading, they’ve been clearing out a lot of people, it seems to me they are really big into streaming services. What I hope this means is that we are finally going to have a streaming service. In other words, we are finally going to have our own network where we can show our old shows.” - Schiavone said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Warner Bros. Discovery's new stance could undoubtedly worry fans of All Elite Wrestling. However, if Tony Schiavone's hopes come true, the deal could end up working out far more in favor for the promotion than originally anticipated.

