AEW's Wheeler Yuta responds to "ducking" claims by former NJPW champion

AEW star Wheeler Yuta has responded to claims from NJPW star and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles that Yuta is ducking him when it comes to the ROH Pure Championship.

Yuta won the title from Josh Woods at the Supercard of Honor event in April 2022, and has since defended it on three occasions. The three opponents he beat were Woods in a rematch, former WWE superstar Tony Nese and rising AEW star Daniel Garcia.

Robbie Eagles wants a shot at the title and has made that clear for some time now. So when Eagles tweeted out claims that Wheeler Yuta was ducking him, the ROH Pure Champion had this to say:

"Don't worry man, I remember. I'm over in the states waiting!"

Yuta has been a fighting champion so far and doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. Will Eagles get his match? Only time will tell.

Robbie Eagles is currently undefeated against Wheeler Yuta

During Wheeler Yuta's summer excursion to New Japan Pro Wrestling to compete in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament, Yuta and Eagles were placed in the same block. Meaning that at some point in the tournament, they were going to face off against one another.

This ended up happening on the second day of the tournament in both men's first singles match in the block. It was not only their first match of the tournament, but their first time ever wrestling each other.

Fantastic! Just a proper wrestling match. This was so sharp and everything was executed perfectly. The roll-up sequence and battle over the backslide was particularly great. I loved every bit of this.

After a back-and-forth affair that saw both men get in some good shots, Eagles came away with the victory. Both men went on to impress during the rest of the tournament, scoring 10 points (5 wins) each, only two points below eventual finalist El Desperado.

The fact that Eagles has a win over Yuta shows that the NJPW star has a case for his title challenge, but who will come out on top the second time around? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

