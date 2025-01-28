AEW to sign controversial former WWE champion in 2025? Exploring why it could happen

AEW could bring a former WWE star into the company despite being controversial. Over the years, the Jacksonville-based promotion has avoided any names that could damage the product. However, Tony Khan could make an exception and sign former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle in 2025.

The Original Bro was a popular WWE star but departed from the global sports entertainment juggernaut in 2023. Throughout his tenure, he was surrounded by controversies, which didn't sit well with the company. Despite being talented, he hasn't been signed by any major promotion or AEW. Since his WWE exit, he has wrestled in TNA, Lucha Libre AAA, NJPW, and more.

Tony Khan could greatly benefit by bringing the 39-year-old star to All Elite Wrestling. Matt and Tony's first interaction didn't go as planned for the Original Bro, which might have been a huge factor in not signing the former. Last year, veteran Jim Ross advocated for Matt Riddle potentially becoming All Elite as the latter is still young and highly talented.

Trending

The former United States Champion could be a huge asset for AEW. He can have decent matches with anyone on the roster and could bring more eyes to the product by easily connecting with fans.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Matt Riddle recently teased going to AEW

The former WWE star is currently active in Major League Wrestling (MLW). Last year, he wrestled for NJPW and TNA.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated back in September 2024, Matt Riddle said that he would go to All Elite Wrestling in the future, despite not wanting to wrestle on TV for a while.

"The best answer would be to go to AEW, get more money, and work a decent schedule. I didn't want to work on TV again. I didn't want the attention for a while. I wanted to step away, and just do indies."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the Original Bro manages to step foot in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback