"Brought that heat to me intentionally" - Absent AEW star accuses 'certain' people of sabotaging his career in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW is often praised for its creative freedom and positive environment. However, during a recent public appearance, one performer suggested that his career had been intentionally stifled.

So far, only a handful of stars have willingly exited AEW. One of the first being Bea Priestly, followed by Big Swole, Lio Rush, and - most recently - AQA. Tony Khan has also not shied away from intentionally losing stars, as he's allowed a handful of star's contracts to expire in 2022.

During his most recent appearance at the K&S WrestleFest virtual signing appearance, former FTW Champion Brian Cage was asked about his absence from AEW. The Swolverine then suggested that his wife's naturally biased tweets about him were used against him:

“I’ve re-tweeted in favor of plenty of things that fans have said about me,” Cage said. “I mean, why would I not? They are supporting me. If someone agrees or not, it’s someone’s opinion and it’s positive for me, why would I be against that? The fact that it’s my wife, she’s obviously going to have a biased opinion.”

Cage continued, elaborating on the way the unnamed party used his wife's tweet to put pressure on his career:

“It’s not really for what she said, it’s about certain people backstage in AEW who don’t like me there that pointed that [tweet] out and brought that heat to me intentionally. It wouldn’t have been a big deal but certain individuals there made it a big deal. There’s more to it, but I’m not going to say that. These certain individuals know who they are.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

To date, the last time Brian Cage made an appearance in All Elite Wrestling was on the October 6th, 2021, episode of Rampage. Despite this, Cage has been heavily featured on Ring of Honor and is currently a member of The Embassy stable.

According to Brian Cage, he has to wait around to get another opportunity within AEW

In the same K&S appearance, Brian Cage lamented his lack of opportunity but suggested that there's nothing he can do about the alleged backstage heat:

"I’ve done what I can do until I get another opportunity. They have me there for a reason and I’m still there, but if I’m not able to showcase anything, I’m not able to climb myself out of the hole. Until I get that opportunity, I’m just gonna sit around and wait.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Considering that it's been nearly a year since Brian Cage has appeared on AEW television, there may be some legitimacy to his claim. However, no other parties have stepped forward to deny or confirm this.

Do you think Brian Cage is being held back in All Elite Wrestling?

