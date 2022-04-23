Adam Cole breaks silence after Bullet Club member assists him on AEW Rampage

Adam Cole recently sent out a message following Bullet Club leader Jay White's assistance on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

The Panama City Playboy was in action in the night's opening contest against NJPW legend Tomohiro Ishii. The back-and-forth contest left the Pittsburgh crowd on their feet, rooting for the former NEVER Openweight Champion. Just when it looked like Ishii could walk away with the win, out came Jay White, who attacked Rocky Romero on the ringside, distracting the NJPW veteran.

Adam Cole wisely capitalized on this by hitting a low blow on Tomohiro Ishii and followed it up with a Boom to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament. Taking to Twitter, the former NXT Champion shared a picture of himself with Jay White from after the match on Rampage, posing together on the entrance ramp.

"Our world Jay…our world JayWhiteNZ#UndisputedElite #BulletClub @kimberlasskick" tweeted Adam Cole

The Switchblade had earlier appeared on this week's episode of Dynamite, where he reiterated Bullet Club's support to The Undisputed Elite (Cole, reDRagon, and The Young Bucks) in AEW.

Bullet Club and Undisputed Era's alliance could come into play at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Tony Khan made his "huge" announcement on Wednesday night's Dynamite, where he revealed that AEW and NJPW were coming together to promote a supershow, Forbidden Door. The pay-per-view is sure to feature several inter-promotional dream matches pitting the best of both companies against each other.

Tarhon👑☝🏾 @legit_rko BULLET CLUB AND UNDISPUTED ELITE LOOKING TO TAKEOVER FORBIDDEN DOOR #AEWDynamite BULLET CLUB AND UNDISPUTED ELITE LOOKING TO TAKEOVER FORBIDDEN DOOR #AEWDynamite https://t.co/yoHqPbACRM

Moreover, with Bullet Club and Undisputed Era seemingly aligned, it'll be interesting to see how it plays into the events' bouts. There's a possibility of members of both stables, possibly even Adam Cole and Jay White, joining hands for a star-studded tag team or multi-man match on June 26th.

What did you make of Adam Cole's match with Tomohiro Ishii on AEW Rampage? Do you think the NJPW legend should have instead won the bout? Sound off in the comments section below.

