28-year-old star comments on not being utilized by Tony Khan on AEW TV for over 500 days

AEW has changed the way people look at wrestling in a mere three years. For decades, WWE was the standard and became the way fans defined the sport. Since 2019, however, Tony Khan has slowly been building up AEW and now ROH to challenge that model.

Khan is currently the sole booker of Dynamite and Rampage, while stars are free to collaborate and give their input at various levels not specified to those outside the promotion. However, sometimes wrestlers simply disappear from television and are relegated to the Dark shows for months on end.

The treatment is seemingly not reserved for newcomers, as AEW Original Sonny Kiss confirmed that he's been off television for over 500 days. In a recent response to a fan via Twitter, Sonny revealed that he's working hard to get back on television:

"One day, sis. I’m really trying. It’s been over 500 days, but I’m staying positive. I still feel very grateful nonetheless." - Sonny Kiss Tweeted.

The last time the Kiss appeared on TV was in a 2020 tag team match alongside Joey Janela against Chris Jericho and Jaker Hager. Kiss was defeated by Jericho and has since only appeared on Dark.

Arn Anderson pointed out AEW's booking issue during a recent interview

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is a driving force behind the young talent in AEW. Nearly a week ago, the legend appeared on AdFreeShows where he spoke on the issues the promotion has with booking:

"In order to get a person over you have to have about eight, ten, or twelve straight weeks of good TV," Anderson said. "I do agree that talent doesn't get exposed. Dante Martin is a very special kid. He had springs not like nobody else in the business. A short time back, he had two, three, four really good weeks and now they disappear down to Dark. It's a dilemma we have, we will figure it out." (H/T: Fightful)

Anderson picking up on AEW's problem speaks directly to the situation Sonny Kiss finds himself in right now. While there are many possible ways to solve this dilemma, Tony Khan is the only one with the final say on the direction of the promotion.

Fans will simply have to stay tuned to see how the company evolves and what Khan will do next.

