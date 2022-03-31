"I feel like it's kind of cool he has no tattoos" - AEW star gives his opinion on Buddy Matthews in the House of Black

AEW star Brody King has given his thoughts on his fellow House of Black stablemate Buddy Matthews. The powerhouse explained that the former WWE star having such a different look to the rest of the group is a good thing.

Buddy Matthews debuted for AEW on the February 23rd edition of Dynamite, coming to the aid of King and Black in their quest to take down Death Triangle. Since then, the trio has become a cohesive unit.

Speaking with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, King discussed Matthews' addition to the group. He noted that the House of Black was a different path for Buddy to walk down. With this in mind, King stated he and Malakai Black have done everything they can to educate the newcomer.

“I think this is very different for Buddy [Matthews], like he’s not used to like the darker end of things or like the religious cues that we have in our stuff and the tattoos obviously," said King. "So [we're] kind of teaching him like, he’ll come to us and be like ‘how about this? And we’ll be like ‘well, that’s a little bit more Slipknot, we’re kind of going a little bit more like death metal or black metal.’ So we are able to teach him along the way of what we are going for and what the roots of everything are coming from.” [4:33-5:05]

Despite looking distinctly different from his two partners, King thinks Buddy Matthews' unique appearance helps him stand out within the stable.

“So I think the plan was always me, Buddy [Matthews] and Malakai [Black]," King continued. "So we kind of unofficially had our own dream scenario that ended up working out perfectly. I feel like it’s kind of cool that he has like no tattoos and he’s just different, because he is unbelievably jacked, like I’ve never seen someone with like that much muscle definition as him. So you know he has his own like unique look within the house [of black] because I don’t think there’s, I don’t know maybe PAC, but like there’s not many people that look like Buddy.” [8:36-9:14]

Buddy Matthews will be in action on AEW Rampage this Friday

Buddy Matthews, along with Malakai Black and Brody King of the House of Black, will be back in action this Friday for the latest edition of AEW Rampage. They will take on Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Fuego Del Sol. The House of Back attacked Fuego on last week's episode of Rampage, but the Dark Order duo came out to support him.

Fuego Del Sol! @FuegoDelSol Turns out I got friends in Dark places…



This isn’t over House of Black! Turns out I got friends in Dark places…This isn’t over House of Black! https://t.co/PVjEeHWIzS

Who do you think will win this match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "AEW Unrestricted" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Buddy Matthews? Yes No 0 votes so far