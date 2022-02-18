AEW star hits back at fan after being asked if he's scared of Hook

QT Marshall has hit back at a fan on social media who asked the wrestling veteran if he feared AEW’s hottest rising star Hook.

The second-generation star has been on a path of destruction since his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling against Fuego Del Sol on Rampage. He has since beaten Bear Bronson, Serpentico, Aaron Solo and Blake Li, taking his overall record in the promotion to 5-0.

One man who isn’t a fan of Hook is QT Marshall, who has taken exception to the young star's attitude, in-ring style and lack of respect for anyone or anything. Marshall sent a strongly-worded response when he was recently questioned by a fan on Twitter about whether he feared the 22-year-old.

“I fear s***** wrestling fans with fake/photoshopped profile photos due to being ashamed of what they really look like,” wrote QT Marshall.

The 22-year-old's next match has not been announced at the time of writing, however fans will be eager to see more of Taz’s son in action very soon.

Will Hook face QT Marshall in the future?

While some fans would love to see the rising star get fast tracked to the main event scene, he’s still got a lot to learn about the business. With this in mind, QT Marshall would be an ideal opponent for the young star.

Marshall has the experience of training the stars of tomorrow in the “Nightmare Factory,” a wrestling school where Marshall is a coach alongside former TNT champion Cody Rhodes and former WCW star Glacier.

A match between Hook and QT Marshall would be a good opportunity for the savvy veteran to provide a guiding hand for the 22-year-old, who has yet to be truly tested in his short AEW career.

