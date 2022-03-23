"His passing literally made me stay" - AEW star on the impact Brodie Lee's death had on his career

AEW star Colt Cabana has opened up about the impact that the death of Brodie Lee had on his AEW career. He revealed that he and the "Exalted One" were meant to feud and that Lee's death kept him in the faction.

After initially feuding with The Dark Order in early 2020, Colt Cabana became one of Lee's earliest recruits to the faction during the pandemic-era of AEW. However, the world was shocked to hear that Lee had passed away on Boxing Day 2020, 10 days after his 41st birthday.

Speaking on the "Going Broadway" podcast, Cabana opened up about his initial plans with Brodie and how his death kept him from leaving The Dark Order due to how close the rest of the group had become.

“The thing I’m the most grateful for AEW is that I was able to spend that time with Brodie. You know, if I did not sign with AEW, I would not have spent any time with Brodie. Luckily I was able to be there with him and then involved with him, involved in an angle and then his passing literally made me stay with a group that had now become my best friends in the industry and people that I love.The angle was supposed to, obviously, me and Brodie were going to wrestle, and then I was gonna go my other ways and he would lead the Dark Order, but circumstances has it that I’m stuck in the vortex of the Dark Order." (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Brodie Lee is remembered by The Dark Order to this day

Lee's death struck a chord with the entire wrestling world, however The Dark Order had the task of carrying on the legacy of the former TNT Champion.

Cabana went on to explain the impact Brodie Lee had on the company.

"We still talk about Brodie. We always joke about Brodie. His child is there for us. Like that’s the best, to just remind us of him, to bring up the memories, to talk about him, and their presence backstage is so needed. The two kids and Amanda, and I love the idea of AEW for that. They’re so welcomed and his legacy will live forever." said Cabana (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Brodie Lee Jr lays his late father’s boots in the middle of the ring, Cody Rhodes covers them with the trademark scarf, and Tony Khan announces awards the TNT Championship to Brodie Lee Jr and the Huber family in memory of his father. What an ending to #AEWDynamite Brodie Lee Jr lays his late father’s boots in the middle of the ring, Cody Rhodes covers them with the trademark scarf, and Tony Khan announces awards the TNT Championship to Brodie Lee Jr and the Huber family in memory of his father. What an ending to #AEWDynamiteBrodie Lee Jr lays his late father’s boots in the middle of the ring, Cody Rhodes covers them with the trademark scarf, and Tony Khan announces awards the TNT Championship to Brodie Lee Jr and the Huber family in memory of his father. https://t.co/jsVN7F11OD

Would you have liked to have seen Brodie Lee vs. Colt Cabana? Let us know in the comments section down below!

