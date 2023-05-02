AEW star Jon Moxley's return announced for major promotion

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be making his big return to New Japan Pro Wrestling in the near future!

Moxley has been a semi-active member of the NJPW roster since 2019, where he won the IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson on his first night in the company.

However, he hasn't appeared for New Japan since the "Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special" event on October 27, 2022. But that is all set to change in the coming weeks.

Moxley's grand return to NJPW will take place at the "Resurgence" event in Long Beach, California, on May 21. The event will also hold some ramifications for Forbidden Door, as the winner of the match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay will face Lance Archer on June 4 to determine who will face Kenny Omega at the big show on June 25.

The former AEW World Champion won't be the only All Elite Wrestling star present on the night, as Willow Nightingale is set to take part in a four-person tournament to determine the first-ever NJPW Strong Women's Champion. The other three participants are Momo Kohgo from Stardom in Japan, Stephanie Vaquer from CMLL in Mexico, and former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné.

Jon Moxley will be in action next week on AEW Dynamite

As the war between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite grows more hostile by the week, both sides are willing to do whatever it takes to destroy each other. This was proven when Kenny Omega laid down the gauntlet to Jon Moxley for the two men to face each other once again.

Moxley accepted the challenge, and it was made official. On the May 10 edition of Dynamite in Detroit, Michigan, Jon Moxley will take on Kenny Omega in a Steel Cage Match.

It will be the first time since their Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match in 2021 that Mox and Omega will face off one-on-one, and it will be the sixth Steel Cage match in AEW history.

