AEW star Jungle boy reveals why he almost quit wrestling to work as a Hollywood stuntman

AEW star Jungle Boy recently looked back at the time when he contemplated quitting the wrestling business to join Hollywood as a stuntman.

Jungle Boy is the son of the late Luke Perry, a beloved acting legend of his times. Speaking to Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Jungle Boy admitted that he didn't regularly visit his father's movie sets as a kid.

I’ve got everyone favorite boy from the jungle, @boy_myth_legend on Oral Sessions today!! Give us a listen and hear all about him being his high school mascot, and how he considered being a stuntman or in a band https://t.co/MqRrdUaTWq pic.twitter.com/MVuhVOEHvT — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 12, 2021

But Jungle Boy began to make frequent appearances when the idea of working as a stuntman in Hollywood struck his mind. The AEW star added that he began to think about quitting his childhood passion of wrestling because he enjoyed his first gig as a stuntman:

“I kind of started going a bit more as I got older because I wanted to get into doing stunt work,” Jungle Boy said. “Before this all kind of panned out, I was thinking about quitting wrestling to be a stunt man. And then I wanted to go to see how that worked. I thought it was really cool to see all the ropes and pads and how that stuff works. And I thought that was very neat." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Jungle Boy further revealed that his first paid gig as a stuntman made him think it was much easier to work in Hollywood than to travel across the country to wrestle on independent shows:

“I did one stunt gig, just kind of got yanked off this building onto a bunch of pads or whatever," Jungle Boy added. "I went and I sat in a trailer all day and I ate food and got makeup done and all that. And I was like ‘this is so much better than independent pro wrestling.’ For that you drive eight hours somewhere, I somehow end up getting my a** kicked and then drive eight hours back and I made $50."

Jungle Boy is currently in the hunt to become a champion in AEW

While Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus failed to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships from The Young Bucks at this week's AEW Dynamite, the duo isn't completely out of the title hunt yet.

At Friday night's Rampage: The First Dance, Jurassic Express will look to get back into the title picture by defeating Private Party. The two teams will meet in the first match of the tag team tournament announced by Tony Schiavone on Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite.

The road to All Out's AEW World Tag Team Championship Cage Match begins here 👊 Will Private Party or Jurassic Express earn their spot tomorrow on #AEWRampage? pic.twitter.com/LFHbsohkA2 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021

Eight teams are participating in the tournament, the winner of which will face The Young Bucks in a Steel Cage match for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Do you see Jungle Boy winning gold in AEW anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

