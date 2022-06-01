AEW star makes a bold statement ahead of his match against Jon Moxley

Daniel Garcia of The Jericho Appreciation Society recently took to Twitter to send a confident message before his match with Jon Moxley.

In the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Chris Jericho's faction faced Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. The bout saw the two teams pull out all the stops in a chaotic 'Anarchy in the Arena' match. Surprisingly, JAS was able to secure the win.

Following the pay-per-view spectacle, Daniel Garcia is scheduled to have a singles match against The Purveyor of Violence. In a confident move, Garcia shared a tweet indicating that he was not afraid of the upcoming tough fight.

Jon Moxley is no slouch in the ring. Only time will tell if Garcia is able to pull off an upset to take down the former AEW World Champion.

Jon Moxley has been active in building the Blackpool Combat Club

Before the feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society, Moxley was instrumental in making the BCC a formidable faction.

The feud between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson earlier ended with them teaming up under the guidance of William Regal to form a stable. Further down the line, the trio recruited Wheeler Yuta as well, building a young star from the ground up.

It was only recently that the Blackpool Combat Club entered Eddie Kingston's feud with JAS, taking the side of the former. Although Chris Jericho suggested a stadium stampede match, Moxley was adamant about keeping the fight in the arena and scheduled the match as 'Anarchy in the Arena'.

Moxley's fight with Daniel Garcia is expected to be a difficult match for the latter. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next in the feud between the two teams.

