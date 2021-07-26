AEW star Malakai Black vows to have NJPW run

AEW's latest blockbuster signee, Malakai Black, recently revealed that he's eyeing a New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) run in the future.

The former WWE superstar stunned the wrestling world earlier this month when he made his AEW debut on the Road Rager edition of Dynamite. Malakai Black surfaced with a sadistic persona and brutally assaulted both Cody Rhodes and legendary Arn Anderson. Black and Rhodes have since initiated the rivalry and are scheduled to collide on the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite early next month. Apart from cementing his legacy in Tony Khan's promotion, Malakai Black is also looking to explore his dreams outside of America.

Appearing as a guest on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, AEW star Malakai Black discussed numerous topics, most notably the things he would like to achieve in the wrestling business. Black stated that competing for NJPW is still on his bucket list. He is hoping to fulfill his desire in the future:

"One of the companies that I still want to do some stuff for, hopefully in the future, is New Japan. That would make my circle complete. That’s what I was raised on. I always wanted to go to Japan. I always wanted to go to New Japan. It has always been one of my ultimate goals, one of the last few things on my checklist is New Japan. Let’s hope in due time, someway, somehow, we can make that happen in the future," Malakai Black said.

AEW's working relationship with several other wrestling promotions will allow Malakai Black to compete with his desirable workplace. Black could soon set his sights on Lance Archer's IWGP United States Championship, which may open a path to entering the world of NJPW.

Malakai Black could soon put Cody Rhodes on the shelf for months

A face-off that stunned fans in attendance!

A recent report has brought to light that Cody Rhodes could be stepping away from television. His upcoming match against Malakai Black could be used as an angle to serve the purpose.

Considering the reports, one could expect Malakai Black to win his debut match with the company. Regardless of the predictable outcome, one can expect a hard-hitting contest from both men.

