AEW star Malakai Black and his wife Zelina Vega open wrestling school

AEW star Malakai Black and WWE Superstar Zelina Vega may have mysterious characters on television, but a recent announcement on social media has given insight into what they want to do outside of the ring: create new stars.

It was announced on Instagram that Black and Vega have decided to open up their own wrestling school called "The Dark Arts Gym," which will be located between Tampa and Orlando, Florida.

The announcement on Instagram detailed the goal for the gym is to offer an unconventional training program that will not only aim to create the next generation of professional wrestlers, but also attempt to create combat athletes by training in various sports including Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

A video uploaded to Black's TikTok account showed the building in its earliest stages, with the AEW star detailing what his vision for the gym will be once it all comes together.

Could Malakai Black challenge for the AEW Trios Championships at Revolution?

While he has been busy outside of the ring building the foundations for "The Dark Arts Gym," Malakai Black has been busy in AEW since the turn of the new year.

The House of Black have already corrupted the friendship between Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, but it seems they have now set their sights on the AEW Trios Champions, The Elite.

Following The Elite's successful title defense against Top Flight and AR Fox on the most recent edition of Rampage, the House of Black appeared at the top of the ramp before disappearing into the night.

While nothing was said between the two teams, it seems as if Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews have their sights set on winning some gold in 2023.

