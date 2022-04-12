×
AEW star MJF reacts to an interesting video of him resurfacing on Twitter

The Salt of the Earth is one of wrestling's biggest stars today.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 12, 2022 09:01 AM IST
News

AEW star MJF recently reacted to a video of him singing alongside his Accapella group in high school, resurfacing on social media.

It's no secret that The Salt of the Earth is a multi-talented person who excelled in many fields during his early years before taking up professional wrestling. One of those talents was singing, as MJF was the leader of his own Accapella group, Acafellas, when he was a high schooler. A video of one of the group's performances recently began doing the rounds on Twitter.

Reacting to it, The Pinnacle leader boasted about his achievements as part of the Accapella group. Furthermore, MJF also bragged about his and Jericho's famous musical segment from Dynamite back in 2020, which got them featured in New York Times magazine's list for the year's best performances.

In closing, the AEW star also took a dig at his opponent for Wednesday night, Shawn Dean.

Check out his tweet below:

"All State Tenor 2 in the most magical place in the world known as Long Island. Leader of the all male accapella group the Accafellas. Winner of @nytimes best performer award. Soon to be the man to beat that no good hack Shawn Dean," tweeted MJF.

All State Tenor 2 in the most magical place in the world known as Long Island. Leader of the all male accapella group the Accafellas. Winner of @nytimes best performer award. Soon to be the man to beat that no good hack Shawn Dean. twitter.com/broommega/stat…

Wardlow could play spoilsport for MJF on AEW Dynamite

It's safe to say MJF would be eager to defeat Captain Shawn Dean on Dynamite, as apart from CM Punk, Dean is the only one to have beaten him in singles competition in recent months. Though the loss, which came back in January 2022, was by disqualification, it's still a blemish on MJF's record.

#AEWDynamite is LIVE THIS WEDNESDAY 8/7c on TBS-ROH TV World Title @suzuki_D_minoru v @SamoaJoe-AEW World Tag Team Title @boy_myth_legend + @luchasaurus v #reDRagon -Kingston + Santana + Ortiz v #JerichoAppreciationSociety-MJF v Shawn Dean-Swerve + Keith Lee v Starks + Hobbs https://t.co/W4wKWti0DQ

However, the one man who could ruin The Salt of the Earth's intentions is Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem distracted Shawn Spears last week and cost him his match against Shawn Dean. There's a good chance he could be lurking around the arena this Wednesday, which could be enough to distract his former Pinnacle stablemate.

Do you see MJF securing a win over Shawn Dean on this week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
