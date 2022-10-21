AEW star MJF recalls hilarious incident with wrestling legend Tracy Smothers following online feud

AEW star MJF has a habit of rubbing people the wrong way just by being himself. The young star has recalled a time when wrestling legend Tracy Smothers almost beat him up.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been one of the most hated individuals in AEW history. Apparently, he has had the attitude he's known for now since before he became All Elite in 2019.

Friedman wrestled for the likes of MLW, CZW, and AIW with the latter being the promotion he was scheduled to face wrestling legend Tracy Smothers in 2018.

Speaking to Sam Roberts on his show "NotSamWrestling," MJF told the story of how he got Smothers so riled up that he was almost beaten up for his troubles:

"Tracy messages me on Facebook, and he goes, in all caps, 'HEY YOU F**KING GOOF.' I write, 'Sup?' I don't know how else to respond. I'm 19 at the time. He was, 'Why the f**k did you call me old? You dumb stupid motherf****r.' I didn't like his tone, even over text, I didn't like his tone. I wrote back, in all caps, 'IT'S NOT MY FAULT YOU'RE OLD.' What's he going to do, beat me up? Guess what, that's exactly what he was going to do." (H/T Fightful)

It all culminated in the two men running into each other at a show where things could have turned ugly, but instead ended rather hilariously:

"He calls the promoter at the time and he tells them, 'I'm going to beat the s**t out of this young worthless sack of c**p.' Time goes by, it's been a full month, I see him at the show. He walks up to me. He goes, 'Who do you think you are?' 'MJF.' He smirked. Then we got drunk." (H/T Fightful)

MJF will challenge for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2022

It's unlikely that MJF's current feud with the Blackpool Combat Club will end in friendly banter over a couple of beers. Instead, it could end with him becoming the new AEW World Champion.

After defeating Hangman Page on the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite, Jon Moxley called out the "Salt of the Earth." He encouraged MJF to put his money where his mouth is and face him like a man. Friedman responded by cashing-in his title opportunity, but instead of taking a shortcut, he will challenge for the title at Full Gear.

It will be Friedman's third attempt at trying to capture AEW gold. His first attempt was at All Out 2020 where he was defeated by Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The second was when he was beaten by The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships along with Chris Jericho at the Revolution 2021 pay-per-view.

Do you think Maxwell Jacob Friedman will be the next AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes