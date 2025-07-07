AEW star to pull off a humiliating Charlotte Flair move just days before All In 2025? Exploring the possibility

A top AEW star could recreate an infamous Charlotte Flair segment just days before All In 2025. A huge dream match is booked for the Texas event, and things could heat up between the competitors.

Charlotte Flair's humiliating move from November 2021 could be repeated by TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The CEO is set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In on July 12. The two stars have been involved in multiple physical altercations during the build-up to their big showdown.

During her time in WWE, Toni Storm feuded with Charlotte Flair. In an infamous segment on the November 26, 2021, edition of SmackDown, Flair humiliated Storm by putting pie to her face at ringside. The Timeless One could face the same kind of humiliation in AEW on Wednesday.

This week on Dynamite, Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm are set for a confrontation ahead of their AEW Women's World Title showdown at All In. The CEO could disrespect Storm by throwing a pie in her face, similar to what The Queen did in 2021.

A few weeks ago, Mone was seen having steak while sitting on the commentary desk, and a cake was featured last week. She also threw a drink at Luther last Wednesday. Mone could bring out more food items for her segment with Storm on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

As of now, this is mere speculation based on recent events, and nothing has been confirmed.

The AEW star offered high praise for Charlotte Flair

Mercedes Mone commended Charlotte Flair's in-ring athleticism last year. The AEW star and Flair had a memorable feud during their time together in WWE in 2016.

In her Mone Mag newsletter last September, The CEO wrote that The Queen was her strongest opponent.

"Without a doubt, Charlotte takes the top spot. This woman doesn’t even know her own strength! She’s a super athlete, and I honestly think she’s still discovering just how physically powerful she is. Charlotte is one of those wrestlers who can throw you around the ring without you even needing to assist."

Only time will tell if Mercedes Mone and Flair share the squared circle ever again.

