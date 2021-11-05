"What has he done to deserve getting booed?" - AEW star gives his honest opinion of fans booing Cody Rhodes

AEW star QT Marshall was recently a guest on The Battleground Podcast. During the interview, Marshall opened up about AEW fans recently booing Cody Rhodes during his feud against Malakai Black.

Despite being one of the founding members of AEW, the audience turned on Rhodes during his feud with Black.

According to QT Marshall, he felt that fans were booing Cody Rhodes because Malakai Black was the fresher guy and fans were excited to see him, adding that Black was still in his "honeymoon phase". Marshall said that Rhodes can sometimes be a "polarizing figure" but added that he had done nothing to deserve getting booed:

"I think they were booing him [Cody Rhodes] because, like especially right now with Malakai [Black], Malakai’s cool, he’s fresh, he’s from the other place so it’s like, ‘Oh okay. We’re in the honeymoon phase of Malakai’ and so, I do expect that, I did expect that and you know, on top of that, Cody, he is like a very polarizing figure, right? He’s got his own tour bus, the suits, he’s rich, he’s successful. You know, reality show. It is hard on the surface to like him but at the same time, what has he done to deserve getting booed? I don’t know. I punched Arn Anderson in the face so I deserved to get booed. You know, Malakai kicks Arn’s head off, he deserves to get booed. I’m trying to think of one thing that Cody’s done that deserves booing from the fans. At the same time, as long as they’re making noise, I don’t think he really cares one way or the other," said Marshall. H/T: POST Wrestling

Cody Rhodes recently faced Andrade El Idolo on AEW Dynamite

Cody @CodyRhodes Probably shouldn’t have started the FTR thing Probably shouldn’t have started the FTR thing

After finally getting a win over Malakai Black recently, Cody Rhodes was in singles action on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night against Andrade El Idolo. The duo had a great match but Rhodes got screwed in the finish.

The former TNT Champion went to hit Andrade with a suicide dive but took a belt shot to the face from the AAA Tag Team Champions, FTR. Andrade then hit the Hammer Lock DDT and picked up the win.

