Top AEW star on if he'd return to WWE following Johnny Gargano's return

One-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland has commented on whether he would return to WWE following the shocking return of Johnny Gargano.

Strickland was one of many who tweeted out about Gargano making his WWE return on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw, stating that "Johnny's Home."

Following that tweet by Swerve Strickland, a fan commented that the AEW Tag Team Champion would be the next to follow Gargano back to WWE now that Triple H is in charge. Strickland gave the fan a very simple one-word response regarding his future.

"Nope," said @swerveconfident.

Many released and out-of-contract talents have found their way back to WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon, including the likes of Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai and Dexter Lumis.

Will more people return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge? Only time will tell!

Swerve Strickland made his first defense of the AEW Tag Team Championship on AEW Rampage

Part of the reason why Swerve Strickland is in no hurry to return to WWE is because he is enjoying a lot of success in All Elite Wrestling as part of the current Tag Team Champions, Swerve In Our Glory.

On the most recent episode of Rampage, Strickland and his partner Keith Lee made their first successful defense of the titles since winning them from The Young Bucks at the first 'Fyter Fest' show of 2022.

Swerve In Our Glory defeated the number five ranked Private Party in the night's opening contest, putting the entire tag team division on notice heading into the All Out pay-per-view on September 4th.

Who do you think will challenge Swerve In Our Glory for the Tag Team Championships at All Out? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

