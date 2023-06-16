AEW star's contract expiring "soon", WWE move on the cards? - Reports

Could one of AEW's top international stars be on their way to WWE? According to recent reports about their contract, it's certainly a possibility.

The star in question is Rush, the former ROH World Champion who has had several standout matches in his AEW career against the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Hangman Page.

But it seems his time in All Elite Wrestling could be coming to an end. According to Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rush's contract is set to expire in the near future:

"Rush’s contract was a one-year deal and believed to be up soon. When Rush said he quit AAA this past week, there was talk of it opening the door to trying to talk with WWE. It’s almost funny that AAA did WWE such a big favor with the Dragon Lee thing in December, enough that it almost cost AAA its relationship with AEW," said Meltzer.

Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 @P__Wrestling Rush announced he has quit AAA immediately.



This could change everything in the future. Rush announced he has quit AAA immediately.This could change everything in the future. https://t.co/VtjuW0oj4z

Meltzer noted that if Rush was to try and go to WWE, they would send him to NXT first. This could lead to All Elite Wrestling giving the Mexican star an improved offer that he couldn't get as part of the NXT brand:

"But if Rush was with WWE, would they allow him to work TripleMania and finish up his storyline there? The story is that WWE is not going to risk any tampering when it comes to AEW, both due to what it could open up, plus the MLW lawsuit still hasn’t been thrown out. Rush could also be playing both sides because WWE couldn’t sign him for NXT money since an AEW offer would likely be much higher, but they would probably want to send him to NXT first," said Meltzer.

Why hasn't Rush been on AEW TV as of late?

El Toro Blanco hasn't been featured on AEW TV since the May 26th edition of Rampage when La Faccion Ingobernable was defeated by The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. So, where has he been?

Dave Meltzer once again had the answer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He stated that Rush has been dealing with visa issues similar to those suffered by the likes of Bandido, Komander, and The Lucha Brothers earlier this year:

"Rush has been out of action of late due to what was said to be fixing visa issues, similar to why Komander was gone for a few weeks recently and why Bandido, Penta & Fenix were gone at different times this year, plus a lot of the U.K. crew in NXT." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: RUSH has been out of action of late due to what was said to be fixing visa issues, similar to why Komander was gone for a few weeks recently and why Bandido, Penta & Fenix were gone at different times this year. WON: RUSH has been out of action of late due to what was said to be fixing visa issues, similar to why Komander was gone for a few weeks recently and why Bandido, Penta & Fenix were gone at different times this year. https://t.co/e8jAqiAuEg

Do you think Rush will leave All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes