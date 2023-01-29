AEW star savagely roasts Bray Wyatt's Royal Rumble match

Tonight at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Bray Wyatt made his return to in-ring action in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against LA Knight. A member of the Dark Order, John Silver took to social media to make fun of the unique match stipulation.

Ever since Wyatt made his return to WWE at the Extreme Rules event, he has been feuding with LA Knight. After weeks of back and forth, they were finally set to battle it out in the ring at the Royal Rumble.

The match stipulation was announced as the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. AEW star John Silver took shots at WWE and the match stipulation. He jokingly requested Tony Khan to do a stipulation involving another flavor of Mountain Dew, Baja Blast.

"Can’t wait for AEW to do a Baja Blast blast match," John Silver tweeted.

The Pitch Black match was a different experience for the fans in attendance at the Royal Rumble. The lights were dimmed out, Wyatt was wearing glow paint, and Knight was wearing neon tights. The match was fairly short, and Wyatt won the match.

Bray Wyatt continued to beat down Knight, and both ended up near the entrance ramp. Uncle Howdy then appeared out of nowhere and jumped from the stands, taking LA Knight out.

