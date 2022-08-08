"Omedeto to him" - AEW star sends Sammy Guevara an intriguing message on his wedding

AEW star Lance Archer has sent an interesting message on social media to Sammy Guevara following the latter's wedding.

Guevara officially tied the knot with fellow AEW wrestler Tay Conti in a dreamy wedding ceremony on Sunday. He previously got engaged to the Brazilian star last June in Paris, France. They have also been an on-screen couple on the promotion's programming for the past few months.

Several wrestling personalities were present at the wedding, including Shawn Dean, Amanda Huber, the late Brodie Lee's (Jon Huber in real life) wife, and WWE stars Nikki A.S.H and Valentina Feroz.

After the ceremony, Archer sent an interesting congratulatory message to his colleagues via Twitter. The Murderhawk Monster stated that he "needs" to beat up Guevara when he returns. He proceeded to greet The Spanish God by using the Japanese phrase, 'omedetou,' which means congratulations.

"When I get back. I need to beat up @sammyguevara. Till then. OMEDETO to Him and @TayConti_ ," Archer tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Archer has been wrestling in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 2022 Tournament since July 16. He will face Jonah (fka Bronson Reed in WWE) this Tuesday at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza in Nishi-Ku, Hiroshima, Japan.

Fans want to see Lance Archer destroy Sammy Guevara in AEW

Following Lance Archer's exciting wedding message to Sammy Guevara, most AEW fans backed The Murderhawk Monster to beat up the Jericho Appreciation Society member in the future.

A user suggested a hilarious wedding gift idea for Guevara and Tay Conti.

Another fan had an interesting suggestion for The Murderhawk Monster.

A couple of netizens expressed their desire to see The Spanish God get beat up at the hands of Archer.

sinister @vance138 @LanceHoyt @sammyguevara @TayConti_ Don’t beat him up put his stupid self lol n the shelf for a year @LanceHoyt @sammyguevara @TayConti_ Don’t beat him up put his stupid self lol n the shelf for a year

Meanwhile, a fan reminded Archer to go easy on Guevara and proceeded to greet the newly-wed couple.

For now, Guevara and Archer seemingly have different priorities in All Elite Wrestling. However, it would be interesting to see if the two will cross paths in the squared circle moving forward.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulate Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti on their wedding and wish them all the best.

What are your thoughts on the Guevara-Conti wedding? Sound off in the comments section below.

