"Teach me everything that you know" - AEW star opens up about joining Tully Blanchard's new faction (Exclusive)

Kaun recently told some stories about his alignment with wrestling legend and former Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard.

Kaun and Toa Liona, also known as Gates of Agony, were brought in as the new clients of Blanchard at Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor event on April 1, 2022. Later in the event, Brian Cage was revealed as the third member, thus establishing the "Tully Blanchard Enterprises."

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Kaun expressed his elation about being mentored by Blanchard. He also disclosed that he spoke with the legend on how to be successful in the professional wrestling business. He added that he would be willing to learn under the latter's tutelage.

"You think about the pedigree that this man has had. A Hall of Famer, Four Horsemen and to know that he wants to work with me, Brian Cage, Toa [Liona]. Even the first time I met him, we just talked for two hours and just the amount of knowledge that he was just dropping, I was like 'yes, just keep talking. I'm gonna s**k all of this in. I'm trying to be one of the greatest of all time too. Just teach me everything that you know, I'll steal your moves, just give me all the knowledge, I'm ready to learn'," Kaun said. [from 5:53 - 6:16]

Kaun previously confirmed that he is contracted to appear on both AEW and ROH. In AEW, he wrestled on Dark in 2021 bridging to 2022 losing to Kazarian and Adam Cole. During his time in the ROH pre-Tony Khan era, he won the World Six-Man Tag Team Title as part of Shane Taylor Promotions.

How did the new "Tully Blanchard Enterprises" fare at ROH Supercard of Honor?

Before the formation of "Tully Blanchard Enterprises," Kaun and Toa Linoa (Gates of Agony) faced The Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger and Eli Isom). The former just dominated the latter duo, with Liona hitting Isom with his thumb spike chokeslam for the win.

Blanchard then, unveiled Cage as his third member before the latter took on Ninja Mack. The Machine quickly dispatched his overwhelmed opponent as the stable stood tall at the end.

Kaun hasn't currently made appearances on AEW or ROH since the April 1 event, and neither has his co-members in Blanchard's faction. Fans will have to wait and see if the new stable will appear in the Jacksonville-based promotion and assert their dominance there.

