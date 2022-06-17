Shawn Dean's role in former WWE star signing with AEW disclosed

Former WWE Superstar Marina Shafir recently shared how Shawn Dean played a pivotal role in getting her signed to AEW.

The former member of the MMA Horsewomen was released from WWE in June 2021. She made her All Elite debut in December 2021 on an episode of Dark. Since then, she has challenged for the TBS and Women's World Championships.

Shafir recently appeared on AEW's Unrestricted Podcast and shared the story of how she ended up on Dark, thanks to Shawn Dean. She also said The Captain was inquisitive and genuine.

"I was wrestling for Championship Wrestling Atlanta. I met Captain Shawn Dean there after one of my matches. He was very inquisitive. I’ve had a lot of experience with coaches and professionals and usually the people who come up to you with questions and are inquisitive about what and why something was going on are better receivers of information because then they actually want to hear the answer and they want to understand. He extended an invitation to Dark.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Marina Shafir shared what it was like meeting AEW President Tony Khan

In the same episode, Shafir shared the story of her first interaction with her new boss Tony Khan. She called Khan one of the nicest people in the wrestling business, adding that he was welcoming towards her.

Here's what she said:

“He’s one of the nicest human beings in this business being in the position that he is. He was so welcoming. He was asking me if I wanted a little bit more time. I was like, ‘What?’ I was in disbelief and I hoped I wasn’t giving him a dirty look because it was mostly like, ‘Is this real?’ He was just so incredibly welcoming and I wanted to do very well.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Marina Shafir has made a bright start to her AEW career with great matches against the likes of Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa. Although she came up short on both occasions, she has impressed fans with her performances.

It will be interesting to see what direction AEW takes with her in the future.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far