AEW star wants to team up with Japanese legend against The House of Black

AEW's House of Black has slowly built up its grim presence within the promotion. In a recent interview, Lance Archer revealed that he'd love to team up with Minoru Suzuki to take on the trio as Suzuki-gun.

While Archer noted that he'd like to team up with Minoru, the Suzuki-gun consists of more than just the two stars. Originally appearing in NJPW, the team is mainly a heel faction. Over the years, the stable has resulted in multiple inner-sub-groups, with several performers that could team up with Archer and Minoru.

In his interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count podcast, Archer proposed the hypothetical clash between the two groups.

“I’ll throw out a fun possibility dream match because the two guys just fought this last week. Brody King fought [Minoru] Suzuki at New Japan’s Capital Punishment [Capital Collision]… So they had a battle so why not Suzuki-Gun versus House of Black? That’d be cool,” Lance Archer said. (H/T: SEScoops)

Meng's Mullet @MengsMullet Suzuki-gun with all the NOAH gold. This run was incredible. Suzuki-gun with all the NOAH gold. This run was incredible. https://t.co/4IkK1vv1eA

Minoru Suzuki hasn't been announced to appear at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event as of now. The House of Black will also likely continue into their feud against Death Triangle before anything is announced for the pay-per-view.

Fans will have to wait to hear if this dream match-up will become a reality.

Need to catch up with AEW Rampage results? Check them out via this link.

The House of Black aims to capture championships within AEW

The House of Black seeks to dominate All Elite Wrestling, as the group's leader Malakai Black revealed in his interview with Soundsphere. He also expressed the stable's aim to capture the most prestigious titles in the promotion.

"We'll get what we are owed, which is hopefully trios titles, which is the [All Elite Wrestling] Tag titles, which is the most prestigious title in the world which is the World title being around either my waist, Brody’s waist, or Buddy’s waist." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

The eerie faction has only just begun what sounds like a conquest of the Jacksonville-based company. The trio is set to square off against Death Triangle on May 29 at Double or Nothing. It will be interesting to see which of these teams will come out on top.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Pratik Singh