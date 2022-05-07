AEW stars Britt Baker and Adam Cole to appear on a major reality TV series 

AEW couple Britt Baker and Adam Cole are set to make appearances on this week's episode of the reality TV series Bar Rescue.

The Jon Taffer-hosted show airs on the Paramount Network and is currently in its eighth season, having first started airing back in 2011. The series' concept closely resembles the popular show Kitchen Nightmares. However, the main difference between the two is that while Gordan Ramsey helps restaurants struggling to remain afloat, Taffer assists Bars and Clubs under financial constraints.

Taking to Twitter, Britt Baker recently shared an image from the upcoming episode, where she and Adam Cole can be spotted sitting in a car with Jon Taffer. While it remains unclear what The Doctor and The Panama City Playboy would do on the episode, it's safe to say it will bring them a lot of mainstream attention.

It's worth noting that Baker and Cole had previously appeared on the legendary show, Parts Unknown, hosted by the late great Anthony Bourdain back in 2017. The duo discussed the food culture in Pittsburgh with Bourdain on the episode.

Britt Baker and Adam Cole have a lot going on in AEW

Both Britt Baker and Adam Cole have a lot on their plate in All Elite Wrestling as they recently qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The former NXT Champion will compete against Dax Harwood in the tournament's first round on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The bout promises to be a hard-hitting affair, with Cole being the favorite to win. As for Baker, the former AEW Women's Champion will compete against a mystery opponent in the first-round match, the date for which is yet to be revealed.

Considering The Doctor is arguably the biggest star in the women's division, it'll be interesting to see how she fares in the tournament.

