Top AEW stars were involved in The Undertaker's Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker may have hung up his boots for good, but he has left an everlasting impression on wrestling fans.

There have been several fond memories from his legendary career to cherish, and one of them is definitely his 'Boneyard Match' against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. This battle also went down as The Phenom's swan song.

The Undertaker returned to his old biker persona that night and defeated Styles in a pre-taped cinematic bout. Of course, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers, played a cameo role in the match as well.

But did you know that current AEW stars Matt Lee and Jeff Parker (2point0) also played a role in the bout? If you recall, The O.C. brought an army of druids in black cloak costumes for a brief moment to dismantle The Undertaker.

Parker and Lee cosplayed as druids in the historic match. The duo opened up about their cameo appearance during their Top 10 Moments of 2021, a YouTube video posted on their channel. Matt Lee revealed that he was positioned as the fourth druid while his fellow star, Jeff Parker, was the fifth one.

The Undertaker fought back and put down every one of them, including the members of 2point0. In the end, the veteran buried AJ Styles alive in a grave and rode off on his motorcycle, hence signaling the conclusion of his match, and night 1 of the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view.

You can check out Matt Lee and Jeff Parker's clip from the 2:47 mark below:

The Undertaker officially announced his retirement at Survivor Series 2020

Soon after registering his 25th WrestleMania win, The Undertaker announced his retirement during the final chapter of his 'The Last Ride' docu-series.

WWE gave a fitting farewell to The Deadman at Survivor Series 2020, marking 30 years since he made his debut. The Undertaker delivered a farewell speech inside the Thunderdome, notably saying:

“My time has come to let the Undertaker Rest in peace.”

The Undertaker has often come out of retirement around WrestleMania season, but the fact he missed last year's Grandest Stage of them all suggests that the veteran has walked off into the sunset.

Also Read Article Continues below

Were you surprised to learn that Jeff Parker and Matt Lee played a cameo role during The Undertaker's final match? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former Royal Rumble winner just teased a massive AEW run right here

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see The Undertaker wrestle one more match? Yes No 4 votes so far