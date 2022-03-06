5 Things AEW should do at AEW Revolution 2022

AEW Revolution is the first major event for All Elite Wrestling in 2022. The stakes are high, and fan anticipation is through the roof. But at the same time, All Elite Wrestling needs to make sure they deliver on a couple of crucial things.

As a wrestling promotion, it's always in their best interest to do what fans want. However, storytelling has always and should always take precedence in All Elite Wrestling. The promotion will likely do a handful of shocking things tonight to thrill fans. This list will dive into five things AEW should do at AEW Revolution.

5. Keith Lee should win the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

The Limitless One has been cutting promos backstage in anticpation of Revolution.

Nearly a month has passed since Keith Lee's well-received debut on the February 9th episode of Dynamite. The star made quick work of Isaiah Cassidy and Marq Quen when the latter interfered. Lee became the first to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to the crowd's delight.

Based solely on the amount of fan support and Lee's terrible final WWE run, the star should pick up the win. At this stage, if Keith Lee loses the match, it will make him look weaker. Fans have criticised the promotion's usage of Jay Lethal, and it would be tragic for the Limitless One to end up the same.

4. Jon Moxley should join forces with Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley has been a loner for the majority of his time in AEW, apart from a few team-ups here and there. Moxley spent an extended amount of time fighting alongside Eddie Kingston but the pairing has seemingly ended without explanation.

The Purveyor of Violence proved his wrestling abilities during the initial WWE run. The Shield is still cited by many fans as one of their favorite stables in recent memory. Moxley and Danielson could do a lot of great things together, much as Danielson's pitch suggested.

All Elite Wrestling requires a powerful group of wrestlers to be imposing and threatening, instead of gimmicky or comedic. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson might just be that stable.

3. Britt Baker should lose her championship to Thunder Rosa

The D.M.D. has been dominating as the Women's Champion.

Dr. Britt Baker is probably one of the most popular stars in All Elite Wrestling. Despite being a full-blown heel, she somehow manages to still get cheered. Baker has proven that she's got what it takes to be one of the most important names in wrestling through her personality and in-ring expertise.

However, the rematch between Baker and Thunder Rosa has been a long time coming. Much like Hangman Page's victory over Kenny Omega, this is a part of AEW's long-term booking. If the promotion were to back peddle on this now, fans would be outraged and Baker's dominating reign could turn stale.

2. Adam Cole should defeat "Hangman" Adam Page

Adam Cole @AdamColePro



My resume speaks for itself. And my resume is about to speak again.



#AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #NewAEWWorldChampion PWG World Champion. ROH World Champion. NXT World Champion.My resume speaks for itself. And my resume is about to speak again. PWG World Champion. ROH World Champion. NXT World Champion.My resume speaks for itself. And my resume is about to speak again.#AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #NewAEWWorldChampion https://t.co/OWg5GBNPIU

Adam Cole has always been a major name in wrestling. The star was the face of WWE NXT for quite some time alongside Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. Now that Cole is in AEW, he should be booked strongly once again.

Unfortunately, Adam Cole has done very little of note since debuting in All Elite Wrestling. The star is due for a major victory or else he's in danger of becoming irrelevant. While Hangman Page has been a decent champion, he doesn't seem to connect as the face of AEW. As such, his reign, while deserved, has become stale and should come to an end.

1. Cody Rhodes should invade AEW as the new GM of ROH and begin an invasion angle

Rhodes was a prominent member of ROH.

Cody Rhodes broke the wrestling world when he departed from AEW nearly a month ago. Since then, rumors have sprouted of the star jumping ship back to WWE.

More interestingly, with Tony Khan's recent acquisition of Ring of Honor, Rhodes could return to AEW as the GM and begin an "invasion angle." Invasion angles have been used by WWE in the past, most notably with nWo invading WWE after Vince McMahon bought the company.

This could result in Rhodes having the creative control he reportedly desired. The American Nightmare could also become even more popular as the face of ROH.

