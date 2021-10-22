AEW trademarks Tony Khan's new favorite phrase

Tony Khan doesn't care if it's AEW or WWE; he just wants you to watch your wrestling.

"Watch Your Wrestling" was trademarked by AEW on October 18. Tony Khan first brought up the phrase on Barstool's Rasslin' podcast when discussing AEW being forced to go head to head with WWE SmackDown last Friday night.

"They're the ones that put a show head to head against me. My point is I had that time slot picked out because I wasn’t trying to compete head to head because I was trying to give the fans the opportunity to watch their wrestling. I’m coining a phrase -- watch your wrestling," Tony Khan said. "WYW, watch your wrestling. I feel like fans should be able to watch whatever they want, and I love that AEW has become the choice to so many fans."

AEW trademarks "Watch Your Wrestling" for educational and entertainment services

While the reasoning for Tony Khan trademarking this term is unknown at the moment, he clearly has some sort of plan for it, or else the trademark wouldn't exist.

The following is the description of the "Watch Your Wrestling" trademark from AEW:

Mark For: WATCH YOUR WRESTLING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

Also Read

What do you think of AEW's latest trademark? What do you think Tony Khan will do with it going forward? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Are you watching your wrestling? Of course! Sometimes... 0 votes so far