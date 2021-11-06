AEW vs. WWE - How Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, & Eric Bischoff could change the game for good! 

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman could be key players in AEW vs. WWE, the war that's brewing on the horizon. We know that both men are free agents at this time, and in all likelihood, they will sign with AEW.

After all, the world was stunned when Braun Strowman didn't show up at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory. Moreover, there's unfinished business for Bray Wyatt in AEW, where he has to honor his friend, Jon Huber's memory.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez - a God of War and a Chingona Witch! Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez - a God of War and a Chingona Witch! https://t.co/O8iYFl2YtZ

But how could these two former WWE stars turn the tide for AEW? To find out the answer, let's go back in time, to when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash showed up on Nitro and teased a third man in their alliance. At Bash at the Beach 1996, the third man was revealed to be Hulk Hogan.

I believe in you too What do we do now?We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍 I believe in you too

The man who orchestrated everything behind-the-scenes, the puppet master behind it all, was one Eric Bischoff. As we know quite well, he's currently engaged in a war of words with AEW boss- Tony Khan!

How could Eric Bischoff, Bray Wyatt & Braun Strowman turn the tide for AEW against WWE?

Let's take a look at the Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan war. Sportskeeda's own Vince Russo had this to say about their verbal exchange:

"Eric Bischoff-Tony Khan thing is a 1000% work. Let me tell you why, and let me tell you where it's going. Bro, you have to understand, Bischoff has made multiple appearances on AEW and Rhodes To The Top," suggested Russo.

So, let's have a recreation of the classic 1996 angle. Hall and Nash, in this case, are Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, both top stars from the other company- WWE! The mastermind and architect behind this invasion is Tony Khan's worst enemy - Eric Bischoff.

So, who's the third man then? Which former WWE Superstar has the star power to turn heel and send shockwaves through the industry? None other than the one, the only, CM Punk.

Hey, this is just a fantasy booking article. But wouldn't it be cool if this actually played out in Full Gear and beyond?

