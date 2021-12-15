AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming Preview- Diamond Ring winner to be determined, Potential debuts, New world champion crowned? 

Welcome to the preview for AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. The second edition of AEW's yearly December special is set to be a massive show for the company, if last year is any indication.

Just like last year, this year's Winter is Coming will see the AEW title up for grabs. Kenny Omega began his near-year-long reign at Winter is Coming 2020 after defeating Jon Moxley with a surprising assist from Don Callis. Can we see the title changing hands again when Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson square off?

MJF and a young rising star will face off to determine the third annual winner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Wardlow, Hikaru Shida, Matt Sydal, and Serena Deeb will be in separate matches. The biggest question heading into the show will be whether we see new faces in the company.

Last year we saw Sting stunningly debut for Tony Khan's company. The AEW boss has indicated in recent interviews that more people could be showing up soon. Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly are now free agents, while Bray Wyatt remains an option.

With so much happening, let's jump into the preview for the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

Will the AEW World Championship change hands at Winter is Coming?

Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page will lock horns in the biggest match of the night with the AEW World Championship on the line.

This will be the Millennial Cowboy's first title defense, and it's unlikely that he'll get any more formidable opponents throughout his reign. The American Dragon won a title eliminator tournament to become the number one contender and has torn through the entire Dark Order on his way to the match.

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney There’s something very charming about the utter joy Punk and Danielson take working heel at this stage of their careers. There’s something very charming about the utter joy Punk and Danielson take working heel at this stage of their careers.

It feels unlikely that Page will lose his title so soon. As difficult as it will be for him to wrestle a legend like Danielson, fans expect him to grind out a victory, adding a huge feather to his cap as the company's face. A win for the 'Millenial Cowboy' will also cement him as the top dog in the company as Danielson is undefeated in singles action in AEW.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy