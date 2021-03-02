AEW Women's Title Eliminator Tournament Results: US finals winner revealed after an epic match

The US bracket finals of the AEW Women's Title Eliminator Tournament finally arrived, and the event was accompanied by two non-tournament matches featuring four other female AEW talent.

We went to the first match of the show.

Tonight is the night!

Who will advance to take on @mizunami0324 in the #AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament?



It's @thunderrosa22 vs. 'The Native Beast' @NylaRoseBeast NOW via our official youtube channel ➡️ https://t.co/5LWDOWmFS8 https://t.co/TdCLkfeIxq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2021

#1. Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski (AEW Non-tournament match)

Madi flung one of Bates' books at her opponent, and the Librarian wasn't happy as she responded with a thrust kick.

Laves then sent Madi outside. The action moved back in, and Bates was on top with a few strikes and a suplex. She got a two-count with a Northern Lights suplex.

Madi gained control with a guillotine on Bates onto the ropes. She capitalized on it and scored a few pinfall attempts. Bates reacted with a few chops and kicks to the mid-section and the head. She followed it with a kick in the corner and a bulldog for a two-count.

Advertisement

Bates got a two-fall with a small package. Back on their feet, Madi drove Bates face-first into the canvas with a facebuster.

Madi ripped off a few pages from Young Bucks' book. The referee prevented an infuriated Bates from using the book as a weapon. The ref turned his back, and it was Madi who used another book to deck Bates in the face.

Madi covered Bates and got her first win in AEW.

Result: Madi Wrenkowski def. Leva Bates

Grade: C

#2. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch vs. Miranda Alize (AEW Non-Tournament match)

Alize offered a handshake, but Leyla was more interested in locking up. Both women tried to outwrestle each other, and it was Hirsch who took control with a side headlock followed by a shoulder block.

They exchanged arm drags. Hirsch rolled out of the ring, and Alize was on top with a knee to the face. She delivered a running elbow strike in the corner. Miranda kept up the pressure with shoulders to Leyla's mid-section.

Advertisement

Hirsch turned the match in her favor with a dropkick, and she connected with a few forearm strikes in the corner. Leyla would also deliver a straight knee, followed by a brainbuster for a near fall.

Alize fought out of the fireman's carry and pulled off a ripcord knee strike. Alize also executed an impressive corkscrew elbow drop for a near fall, and it looked pretty neat!

Alize seemed to attempt a cutter, but Leyla reversed it into a cross-arm breaker. Miranda was left with no option but to tap out in the AEW match.

Result: "Legit" Leyla Hirsch def. Miranda Alize

Grade: B