3 Reasons Hangman Page should win at AEW Rampage and 2 why he should drop the World Title to Adam Cole

The AEW World Championship scene has been under assault by Adam Cole in recent weeks as the star has tried every trick to capture the gold. Alongside reDRagon, Cole stole the World Championship belt while his teammates stole the Tag Team titles.

Regardless of the numerous low-blows, Hangman Page continues to persevere against a challenging opponent. But should his reign continue? Page's win was inspiring, but compared to the previous champions, he hasn't felt as actively involved in AEW programming.

This list will dive into 3 reasons why AEW's Cowboy should continue his reign as champion, and 2 reasons why it should be Adam Cole who dethrones him.

3. Should Retain: Hangman had one of the best stories leading up to claiming the title and his story has only just begun

Hangman proudly displaying his AEW World Championship.

Hangman Page is the perfect example of when long-term booking in wrestling works. Page's journey to the top initially began when he split from Kenny Omega after the two lost the Tag Team Championship.

Omega initially shot to the top while Page seemed lost in obscurity and couldn't catch a break. The star then worked his way up to the top, catching Omega's attention and leading to a feud where the Cowboy became a reluctant hero.

Page's run has been far too short and there are many stars on the roster for him to prove himself against. This Cowboy's story has the potential to go much further.

2. Should drop: Adam Cole could be a better AEW Champion

Adam Cole was the face of WWE NXT and at one point seemed to be the future of the promotion. Today, Cole is one of the fan favorites on the roster even though he's a heel. The crowd still taking to him even after his constant cheating proves he's a beloved character despite his actions.

Cole also has a proven record as a champion and face of promotions, unlike Hangman Page. AEW has also booked Adam Cole more consistently each week compared to Hangman, who makes rare in-ring appearances by comparison. Fans are likely more familiar with Cole than they are with Hangman Page.

2. Should Retain: Hangman Page vs. CM Punk could be an impressive feud

CM Punk before his Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution, wearing his ROH inspired gear.

After a well-received feud with MJF where CM Punk came out on top, the former WWE Champion made his intentions clear. During an episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk signaled that he'd be going after the World Championship next.

Punk could prove to be a paramount threat to Hangman Page and is just the star to elevate the reigning champion.

Hangman still has many critics who have not been impressed with his title run, and because of that, a legendary feud with Punk could be what he needs to elevate his championship status.

1. Should drop: Adam Cole vs. Kenny Omega would give the former Belt Collector an immediate feud to jump into upon his return

Kenny Omega has been away from AEW television since initially dropping the belt to Hangman Page. The Cleaner has been away for months recovering from a slew of injuries he shockingly worked through while wrestling.

Before the star took his leave of absence, there was a moment of tension between Adam Cole and Omega. The Cleaner seemed irked when Cole stepped up to lead The Elite while he was away. The budding tension, as well as Cole's actions across the past few months, will be a great feud for Kenny Omega to possibly enter into upon his return.

With the AEW World Championship on the line, the stakes could be raised even higher between the two and be for more than just to settle a score.

1. Should retain: Hangman losing the World Title anywhere but a pay-per-view would be distasteful after his initial build up

Hangman Page has only been AEW Champion for 117 days.

Hangman Page will eventually have to drop the AEW Championship, as all champions end up doing. However, due to his impressive journey to finally capture the title, Page should only drop it during a memorable pay-per-view.

This Friday's Rampage is set to be broadcast live from Texas. While the episode is unique because Rampage is generally taped, it still isn't a special event.

To commend the champion's journey, a grueling and heartbreaking loss at a pay-per-view is the best way to go.

